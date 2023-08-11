'Minority communities playing key role in development'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali has said that the minority communities were playing a key role in development of the country.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at a ceremony organized in the District Council Hall in connection with National Minorities Day on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq and Deputy Director Social Welfare Zeba Andleeb and representatives of minorities, including Sikhs, Hindus and Christians, participated.

He said that all minorities living in Pakistan had equal rights and complete religious freedom.

Later, DC Shoaib Ali with other guests and minority representatives also cutthe Independence Day cake.