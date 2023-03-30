Minority communities' student delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A 13-member student delegation belonging to various minority communities on Thursday visited the Parliament House and was warmly welcomed by the senior officials of the Upper House.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a photo session along with the delegation.

Senators Kamran Michael, Keshoo Bai, Danesh Kumar and others were also present on this occasion.

The delegation toured the Senate Museum, where it screened a documentary on the functioning of the Upper House, along with a briefing on legislation and fiction.

The delegation also witnessed the Senate proceedings. The students expressed interest in the statues and historical photographs of prominent politicians of the country in the Senate Museum and thanked the officials of the Upper House.