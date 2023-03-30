UrduPoint.com

Minority Communities' Student Delegation Visits Parliament House

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Minority communities' student delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A 13-member student delegation belonging to various minority communities on Thursday visited the Parliament House and was warmly welcomed by the senior officials of the Upper House.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a photo session along with the delegation.

Senators Kamran Michael, Keshoo Bai, Danesh Kumar and others were also present on this occasion.

The delegation toured the Senate Museum, where it screened a documentary on the functioning of the Upper House, along with a briefing on legislation and fiction.

The delegation also witnessed the Senate proceedings. The students expressed interest in the statues and historical photographs of prominent politicians of the country in the Senate Museum and thanked the officials of the Upper House.

Related Topics

Senate Minority Parliament Student Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratu ..

UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratulations on new leadership appo ..

20 minutes ago
 Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

2 hours ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

3 hours ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

4 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.