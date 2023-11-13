Open Menu

Minority Community Enjoys Equal Rights In Balochistan: DC Lasbela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Minority community enjoys equal rights in Balochistan: DC Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Noor Ahmed Mandokhail on Monday said that minority community, including Hindu communities, enjoyed equal rights and religious freedom in Balochistan.

He made these remarks while addressing a get-together party organized at community Hall Othal in regard to Diwali, a religious festival of the Hindu community.

The representative of Hindu Community Dr Tola Ram Lasi, Chairman Municipal Community Uthal Syed Sumar Shah Qazmi were prominent others who attended the event.

DC Lasbela acknowledged that minorities played an important role in the economic uplift of the country.

“Foolproof security measures were in place during Diwali festival,” he said and added that local administration is firmed to ensure security to each member of the minority community.

Related Topics

Balochistan Minority Lasbela Uthal Event

Recent Stories

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

2 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

3 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

4 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

7 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan