Minority community enjoys equal rights in Balochistan: DC Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Noor Ahmed Mandokhail on Monday said that minority community, including Hindu communities, enjoyed equal rights and religious freedom in Balochistan.

He made these remarks while addressing a get-together party organized at community Hall Othal in regard to Diwali, a religious festival of the Hindu community.

The representative of Hindu Community Dr Tola Ram Lasi, Chairman Municipal Community Uthal Syed Sumar Shah Qazmi were prominent others who attended the event.

DC Lasbela acknowledged that minorities played an important role in the economic uplift of the country.

“Foolproof security measures were in place during Diwali festival,” he said and added that local administration is firmed to ensure security to each member of the minority community.