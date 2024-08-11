Minority Community Essential Part Of The Pakistani Nation: Charles Sahotra
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Peter Charles Sahotra, the founding chairman of the Pakistan Minorities Movement, on Sunday said that minority communities were an essential part of the Pakistani nation.
"From the struggle for independence to the present day, Pakistani minorities have played a positive role in the country's development. Minorities have contributed significantly to all sectors of life, including defense, education, health, and social services."
He expressed these views while addressing an event held on the occasion of World Minorities Day.
Peter Charles Sahotra, the founding chairman of the Pakistan Minorities Movement, urged constitutional guarantee of religious freedom for citizens in Pakistan
He further mentioned that Articles 20-27 of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantee every individual the freedom to practice their religion without any discrimination, prohibit the imposition of any tax based on religion, and ensure the protection of property and other rights without religious discrimination.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan also declared in one of its rulings that the desecration of minority places of worship is a crime.
"islam also teaches the protection of minority rights and equality among all people," he said.
"Religious scholars and the media to educate society about the rights of minorities and to promote a culture of love, tolerance, brotherhood, and unity in the country so that minorities can continue to contribute to Pakistan's development," he urged.
