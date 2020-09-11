Minority community praises, vision, philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam for creating separate homeland

(@FahadShabbir)

Minority leaders Friday praising the acumen of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that it was his vision that not only created a separate land for Muslims of subcontinent but also gave minorities' a place to live peacefully and practice their religion freely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Minority leaders Friday praising the acumen of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that it was his vision that not only created a separate land for Muslims of subcontinent but also gave minorities' a place to live peacefully and practice their religion freely.

Talking to APP, Chairman All Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement, Haroon Sarabdayal said that we praise the leadership qualities and farsightedness of Quad-e-Azam who provide minorities a country where they are living in peaceful environment of mutual respect and coexistence.

Minorities supported Quaid-e-Azam since start of freedom movement and offered full support endorsing his political vision, he said. After freedom, Quaid-e-Azam time and again ensured equal rights to minorities and complete religious freedom. The reason behind the philosophy of Quaid was that he wanted to strengthen a nation by excluding chances of mistrust and division. His respect for minorities is substantiated by the fact that he chose Jogendranath Mandal as a minister in newly state of Pakistan.

Haroon said.

Quaid-e-Azam laid the foundation of a state whose constitution ensure equal rights to minorities and also gave them confidence to practice their religion, Nazir Bhatti, a Christian community member and a teacher by profession while talking to APP. In his speeches, Quaid-e-Azam explicitly said that rights of both minority and majority are guaranteed in new state of Pakistan, Nazir said and added that Quaid-e-Azam wanted to establish Pakistan as a country among comity of nation where everyone was free to pursue its own will and religion.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah since start of freedom struggle recognized rights of non-Muslims like majority Muslim citizen in Pakistan, Baba Gurpal Singh a Sikh Community leader told APP. Quaid gave a new vision to people of Pakistan saying that you are free to go to your temples, mosques or to any other place to follow religion.

Quaid-e-Azam who changed the world map and carved out a separate land for Muslims would always be a source of inspiration for minorities owing to its philosophy, viewpoint and leadership qualities, he said.