Minority Community Rallies Pay Tributes To Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The two rallies of Dalit Community and Pakistan People’s Party Minority Wing Karachi Division paid tremendous tributes to the Pakistani armed forces on the success of Bunyanum Marsoos operation against Indian aggression, here outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.
The participants of the rallies carrying placards of armed forces chanted slogans in their favour.
They raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and armed forces zindabad.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan gives befitting response to Indian aggression: Amir Muqam3 minutes ago
-
Minority community rallies pay tributes to armed forces3 minutes ago
-
Man kills elder brother over domestic dispute13 minutes ago
-
3,375 arrested for violating Anti-Kite Flying Act in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
SP's driver arrested22 minutes ago
-
Police officers transferred23 minutes ago
-
LGH launches oral & maxillofacial surgery department to enhance specialized care33 minutes ago
-
Yellow Line Electric Transit project feasibility complete33 minutes ago
-
Museum Day observed33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan High Commission in Singapore observes Youm-e-Tashakur52 minutes ago
-
Kiani inaugurates new stop of Awam Express train at Sohawa station53 minutes ago
-
Southern districts beautiful than Switzerland; peace crucial for development: Governor Kundi1 hour ago