Minority community rallies pay tributes to armed forces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The two rallies of Dalit Community and Pakistan People’s Party Minority Wing Karachi Division paid tremendous tributes to the Pakistani armed forces on the success of Bunyanum Marsoos operation against Indian aggression, here outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

The participants of the rallies carrying placards of armed forces chanted slogans in their favour.

They raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and armed forces zindabad.