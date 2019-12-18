Minority community rally expresses solidarity with Musharraf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The minority community took out a rally to express solidarity with former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf here on Wednesday.

The rally, which was led by Punjab's Parliamentary Secretary on Human rRghts Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh, Sarfraz Clement and Shakuntla Devi, culminated as Nawan Sheher Chowk Multan.

The participants raised slogans in support of armed forces and the former president, and urged the apex court to to review the Special Court's order.

The speakers said General Pervez Musharraf was a hero who had served the country for decades and fought wars to defend the motherland. Justice should be provided to Musharraf, they added.