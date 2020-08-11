Minority Day holds national significance: MPA Nand Kumar

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nand Kumar Golkani has said that August 11 holds national significance as the day marks the time when Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah addressed to the first constitutional assembly of Pakistan in 1947

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nand Kumar Golkani has said that August 11 holds national significance as the day marks the time when Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah addressed to the first constitutional assembly of Pakistan in 1947.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the MPA said, the Quiad in his speech asserted, 'You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place for worship in this State of Pakistan'.

"You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the State, the Quid maintained in his speech, said the MPA.

In his speech, father of the nation also talked at length against the discrimination in the name of caste and creed, he added.

He further said that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam can be measured from the representation of minorities in our national flag wherein white stripe represents the minorities.