Minority Day observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Minority Day was observed in here Tuesday as the Social Welfare Department organized a seminar in which representatives of different NGOs and members of civil society participated.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir was chief guest on the occasion while Social Welfare Officers Kashif Nisar, Muhammad Tahir, Habqooq Gill, PTI leaders, social activists and others were present.

The participants also cut a cake to express solidarity with the minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy director Social Welfare said that role of the minority in the development of Pakistan could not be ignored. He paid tributes to the sacrifices of the minorities in war against terrorism.

The DD Social Welfare also appreciated the social services of the NGOs and said that various welfare projects were being implemented for the betterment of the minorities.