Minority delegation calls on CS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Friday met with the representatives of the minority community in the province.

The minority delegation apprised the Chief Secretary of their issues and they were assured full support and assistance from the government regarding the redressal of their needs and priorities.

The Chief Secretary reassured the KP government's commitment to protect religious minorities, saying they were equal citizens of the country and it was the government duty to ensure their safety.