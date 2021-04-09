Minority delegation laud Dr. Fehmida for empowering women

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Lobbing Delegation for Minority Rights on Friday expressed gratitude to the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza for taking initiatives for women empowerment and constituting women Parliamentary Caucus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Lobbing Delegation for Minority Rights on Friday expressed gratitude to the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza for taking initiatives for women empowerment and constituting women Parliamentary Caucus.

Dr. Fehmida chaired a meeting with the National Lobbing Delegation for Minority Rights headed by Krisan Sharma here on Friday, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting the delegation expressed its gratitude to the minister for taking initiatives for women empowerment and constituting women Parliamentary Caucus which helped in record women related legislation and her interest in resolving issues of minorities in the country.

The delegation also apprised the minister about the challenges faced by minority communities including delayed legislative process of minority laws related to marriage and divorce law in Hindu and Christian communities and problems faced by minority women including domestic violence and pending court cases.

Dr Fehmida appreciated the representation of minorities especially women in delegation from all provinces, their efforts for human rights activates and in legislation of various minority right laws.

The minister said the role of women as legislature was undermined in the past. "Women are being marginalized in every society regardless of their background and religion," she said.

She said that human right issues prevail in every society and was not specific to a single community. "In order to curb these challenges the role of IPC and civil society is equally important. Civil society has appeared as a vibrant force for the betterment of society," she said.

In the end, the minister asked the participants of the delegation to communicate their needs, concerns and suggestions in writing to the IPC Ministry to take them in account for discussion and way forward with relevant ministries.