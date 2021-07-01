UrduPoint.com
Minority Delegation Meets DIG Irfan Baloch

Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Minority delegation meets DIG Irfan Baloch

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Irfan Ali Baloch on Thursday held a meeting with minority delegation led by Christian Community President Michael Bashir Khokhar.

The delegation presented gift of traditional Sindhi Ajrak and a shield on the services of Minority issues and human rights. During deliberations DIG Baloch said"Protection of minority rights is our prime responsibility and police would continue to serve the general public."

