Minority delegation meets DIG Irfan Balouch

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Representatives of Minority Community led by Divisional Coordinator and President Rajesh Kumar held a meeting with Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Irfan Ali Baloch at his office here Tuesday.

District Coordinator Pakistan Hindu Council and President Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Raj Kumar, President District Naushehro Feroze Mukhi Atum Chand, Master Zahid Lal Masih, Nazeer Masih Khokhar and Christopher Sanghar were present at the meeting.

The leaders of the minority community congratulated DIG Irfan Baloch on taking the charge of post and presented him Sindh cultural and traditional cap and Ajrak. The minority community apprised the DIG of issues being faced by the community. DIG heard the grievances of the community patiently and directed concerned police officials to resolve the same at the earliest.