UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minority Delegation Met With DC, Officials Of C&W, Education, Irrigation Departments

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:37 PM

Minority delegation met with DC, officials of C&W, education, irrigation departments

A delegation of minority community members led by Coordinator to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, MPA, Ravi Kumar met with Deputy Commissioner Swabi (DC), Shahid Mahmood and apprised him about their problems

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of minority community members led by Coordinator to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, MPA, Ravi Kumar met with Deputy Commissioner Swabi (DC), Shahid Mahmood and apprised him about their problems.

The delegation informed deputy commissioner about problems confronted by minorities and expressed reservations over delay in allotment of land for graveyard to them.

The delegation also met with Medical Superintendent Swabi District Hospital and officials of irrigation, C&W and education department and sought details of five percent minority quota in the government jobs.

Ravi Kumar said that government was endeavoring to resolve basic problems of minorities and ensure them their due rights keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that KP Chief Minister had also given task to address and identify issues of minorities living in the province.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minority Swabi Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan shortlist 17 players for England T20Is

38 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association coaches meet at NHPC

42 minutes ago

Berlin Says in Contact With Moscow After Navalny's ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry to Introduce 3 New Compet ..

2 minutes ago

German Medical Team Arrives in Omsk Hospital to Ex ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.