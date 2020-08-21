Minority delegation met with DC, officials of C&W, education, irrigation departments

A delegation of minority community members led by Coordinator to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, MPA, Ravi Kumar met with Deputy Commissioner Swabi (DC), Shahid Mahmood and apprised him about their problems

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of minority community members led by Coordinator to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, MPA, Ravi Kumar met with Deputy Commissioner Swabi (DC), Shahid Mahmood and apprised him about their problems.

The delegation informed deputy commissioner about problems confronted by minorities and expressed reservations over delay in allotment of land for graveyard to them.

The delegation also met with Medical Superintendent Swabi District Hospital and officials of irrigation, C&W and education department and sought details of five percent minority quota in the government jobs.

Ravi Kumar said that government was endeavoring to resolve basic problems of minorities and ensure them their due rights keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that KP Chief Minister had also given task to address and identify issues of minorities living in the province.