Minority enjoys religious freedom in Pakistan: Umer Amin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :General Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf South Region Umar Amin Monday said that the minority community in Pakistan enjoyed complete religious freedom and all kinds of rights were being given to them.

He expressed these views while addressing a Christmas party organized by Minority Coordinator Asiya Khan in district Tank.

Director Christian Hospital Dr. Nadeem, Administrator Wasim Sohotra, Chairman Usher Zakat Nawabzada Wahab PTI Minority President Javed Masih. Youth President Shehzad Raj Mughal Personal Secretary Sher Khan were also present.

He said that the minority community has always played a key role in development of the country.

They strengthened the hands of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for separate country, said Umer Amin.