UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minority Enjoys Religious Freedom In Pakistan: Umer Amin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Minority enjoys religious freedom in Pakistan: Umer Amin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :General Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf South Region Umar Amin Monday said that the minority community in Pakistan enjoyed complete religious freedom and all kinds of rights were being given to them.

He expressed these views while addressing a Christmas party organized by Minority Coordinator Asiya Khan in district Tank.

Director Christian Hospital Dr. Nadeem, Administrator Wasim Sohotra, Chairman Usher Zakat Nawabzada Wahab PTI Minority President Javed Masih. Youth President Shehzad Raj Mughal Personal Secretary Sher Khan were also present.

He said that the minority community has always played a key role in development of the country.

They strengthened the hands of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for separate country, said Umer Amin.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Minority Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Tank Umar Amin Christian All

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific launches affordable COVID-19 testing ..

4 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, says Hareem Shah

9 minutes ago

Virus, wheat crisis mars household budgets: Mian Z ..

9 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.