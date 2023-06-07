"Minority Facilitation Desks" established in 9 districts

Police has established "Minority Facilitation Desks" headed by inspector-level officers for the protection of minorities in 9 districts of Hyderabad range in which 69 police personnel, including lady staff, were posted

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Police has established "Minority Facilitation Desks" headed by inspector-level officers for the protection of minorities in 9 districts of Hyderabad range in which 69 police personnel, including lady staff, were posted.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General Police Syed Pir Muhammad Shah while addressing a one-day seminar themed "Minority Protection" held at Police Auditorium and organized by Civil Society Support Program (CSSP).

Syed Pir Muhammad Shah said that the sacrifices rendered by the minority community for the development of the country could not be forgotten.

The DIG said that prominent personalities from different religions have been included in the Peace and Fact-Finding committees so that inter-religious harmony could be promoted.

With the establishment of the Peace and fact-finding committees, the social as well as inter-religious brotherhood would be promoted, the DIG said.

CSSP chief Noor Muhammad Bajeer briefed the participants regarding the objectives of the seminar and said this was a unique program of its kind.

Bajeer also presented shields to the DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, Assistant Focal Person Minority Desk DSP Ghulam Shabir Sarki, PRO Munawer David for their efforts to provide protection to the minorities in Hyderabad Range.

The participants of the seminar also put forward their proposals for protection of the minorities.