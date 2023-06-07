UrduPoint.com

"Minority Facilitation Desks" Established In 9 Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 11:22 PM

"Minority Facilitation Desks" established in 9 districts

Police has established "Minority Facilitation Desks" headed by inspector-level officers for the protection of minorities in 9 districts of Hyderabad range in which 69 police personnel, including lady staff, were posted

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Police has established "Minority Facilitation Desks" headed by inspector-level officers for the protection of minorities in 9 districts of Hyderabad range in which 69 police personnel, including lady staff, were posted.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General Police Syed Pir Muhammad Shah while addressing a one-day seminar themed "Minority Protection" held at Police Auditorium and organized by Civil Society Support Program (CSSP).

Syed Pir Muhammad Shah said that the sacrifices rendered by the minority community for the development of the country could not be forgotten.

The DIG said that prominent personalities from different religions have been included in the Peace and Fact-Finding committees so that inter-religious harmony could be promoted.

With the establishment of the Peace and fact-finding committees, the social as well as inter-religious brotherhood would be promoted, the DIG said.

CSSP chief Noor Muhammad Bajeer briefed the participants regarding the objectives of the seminar and said this was a unique program of its kind.

Bajeer also presented shields to the DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, Assistant Focal Person Minority Desk DSP Ghulam Shabir Sarki, PRO Munawer David for their efforts to provide protection to the minorities in Hyderabad Range.

The participants of the seminar also put forward their proposals for protection of the minorities.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Minority Civil Society Hyderabad David From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

53 minutes ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

53 minutes ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

1 hour ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

1 hour ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral ties ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.