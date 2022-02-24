UrduPoint.com

Minority In India Insecure : Federal Religious Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Minority in India insecure : Federal Religious Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday said anti-minority policies of fascist Indian government were causing chaos and hatred in the region.

Addressing the "Inter-faith Harmony" conference held at local hotel in Quetta, the Federal Minister deplored that so called democratic government of India has made lives of minorities difficult in his country.

"Minority community in India is insecure as anti-human,he added.

Parliamentary Secretary for minorities Khalil George, Former Minister and minority representative Roshan Khursheed Barocha, Prominent religious scholars including Anwar ul Haq Haqani, Alama Hashim Mosavi and large number of people belonging to various religion and sects also attended the conference.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs recalled that incumbent government of PTI accords priority to the promotion of inter-faith harmony in Pakistan. "First time in the history of the country, present government has formulated a policy on inter-faith harmony. Stressing the need for promoting message of peace among followers of all faith and sects, he called upon religious scholars to promote message of peace, brotherhood and interfaith harmony in masajid, madaris, imambargah and minorities worship place.

Peer Noorul Haq lauded the speakers for their positive approach towards promotion of interfaith harmony and end of hatred based on difference of religious affiliation. "The recommendations and suggestion given by the speakers are doable and thought provoking," he said and reiterated that present government is all set to permanently end hatred based on faith, sect and sect. About the Hijab issue in India, he lamented that issue of Muskan did not attain attention of the Human Rights.

The rights organization did not raise their voice for the just right of the girl representing minority in India.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for minorities Khalil George, Former Minister and minority representative Roshan Khursheed Barocha, prominent religious scholars including Anwar ul Haq Haqani, Alama Hashim Mosavi and others also delivered their speeches giving suggestions for the interfaith harmony and promotion of peace and brotherhood among followers of all faiths.

