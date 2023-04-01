UrduPoint.com

Minority Leader Demands Effective Security Measure For Minority Members

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Minority leader demands effective security measure for minority members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Minority and Human Rights Activist, Haroon Sarab Diyal while expressing concern over target killing of a minority member in Peshawar has demanded effective security measures to prevent such incidents in future.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Haroon Sarab Diyal said the recent killing of a Sikh trader and a Christian in Peshawar has sent a wave of shock and insecurity among members of minority community.

Haroon Sarab Diyal demanded strict implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) formulated for eradication of terrorism and anti-state elements.

He also demanded consultation of minority members with security forces in chalking out measures for curbing of terrorism incidents.

Haroon said a large number of minority members are working in different government and private departments especially in the suburban areas of cities and need strict measures for security.

He also demanded transfers of minority employees in safe areas of Peshawar within interior city or cantonment areas for reducing their vulnerabilities to target killing.

He said representation of minority community in meetings held in connection with security measures can help in bringing drastic reduction in the incidents of subversive nature.

