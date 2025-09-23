Minority Leader Meets Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Riaz Rahi, President of Pakistan Christian Arts Council Kohat and minority leader, met with Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah in his office on Tuesday.
According to Commissioner office, a detailed discussion was held on the issues of minorities, cultural harmony, and issues related to the promotion of interfaith harmony.
Riaz Rahi apprised Commissioner of the social, educational, and cultural problems of minorities and stressed the need for effective steps to resolve them.
He also apprised him of the ongoing activities of Pakistan Christian Arts Council and the steps being taken to promote interfaith harmony.
The Commissioner, appreciating the role of minorities, said that all minorities in Pakistan have equal rights and the government was taking all possible steps for their welfare and well-being.
He also paid tribute to the positive role of minorities and their services in the development of the country.
