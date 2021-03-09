Minority leaders demand Indian govt to arrest killers of 11 Pakistani Hindus

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The leaders of minority community on Tuesday demanded the Indian government to immediately arrest the killers of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India, condemning the Modi regime's blithe response to provide justice to the victim family.

They were addressing a webinar on "India for selected Hindus only" held here and attended by Hindu leaders along with family members and relatives of 11 Pakistani Hindu citizens who had been killed in Jodhpur India.

Members of National Assembly Ramesh Kumar and Harmeet Singh joined the webinar through video link.

The members of the victim family said the killers of their dear ones were roaming freely in India and sought justice by apprehending the killers and bringing them to task.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar said the government would try its utmost to get the killers arrested and that he would also contact the Hindu Council.

He said the protection of minorities was government's responsibility, and that he would also take up the matter with the Indian High Commission. Moreover, the issue would be raised at every platform to provide justice to the family.

MNA Wasim William urged the United Nations Security Council to help provide justice to the victim family which had not yet received the bodies of their dear ones.

He said even the First Information Report was not yet registered for the crime and the women were made subject to third degree torture by the police.

Member Provincial Assembly from Punjab Mahrinder Paul Singh urged the government to take up the matter at every forum as the state was responsible for minority community's protection.

Haroon Sadial said India was not even sparing Hindus going from Pakistan and called for practical measures to ensure killers' arrest.