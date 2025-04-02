Minority leaders met with Afridi brothers, praise development efforts in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A high-profile meeting took place at Azeem Bagh on Wednesday in Kohat, where a delegation of minority leaders, led by Riaz Rahi of the Pakistan Christian Arts Council Kohat, met with prominent political figures Senator Shamim Afridi, Amjad Khan Afridi, and Senator Abbas Khan Afridi.

The delegation, comprising Ramesh Prakash, Shamoon Chaman, Pir Anjam, Javed Iqbal, Humanuel Tariq, Mehdi, and Shoor Satroyia, congratulated the Afridi brothers on Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed their gratitude for the brothers' efforts in developing Kohat.

On this occasion, the minority leaders praised the Afridi brothers for completing major public welfare projects and fulfilling their promises, which has contributed significantly to the city's growth.

APP/azq/378