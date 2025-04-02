Minority Leaders Met With Afridi Brothers, Praise Development Efforts In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A high-profile meeting took place at Azeem Bagh on Wednesday in Kohat, where a delegation of minority leaders, led by Riaz Rahi of the Pakistan Christian Arts Council Kohat, met with prominent political figures Senator Shamim Afridi, Amjad Khan Afridi, and Senator Abbas Khan Afridi.
The delegation, comprising Ramesh Prakash, Shamoon Chaman, Pir Anjam, Javed Iqbal, Humanuel Tariq, Mehdi, and Shoor Satroyia, congratulated the Afridi brothers on Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed their gratitude for the brothers' efforts in developing Kohat.
On this occasion, the minority leaders praised the Afridi brothers for completing major public welfare projects and fulfilling their promises, which has contributed significantly to the city's growth.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minority leaders met with Afridi brothers, praise development efforts in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for displaying weapons6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police ensure strict security on third day of Eid1 hour ago
-
Tarar offers condolences over demise of elder brother of Hafeezullah Niazi, Inamullah Niazi2 hours ago
-
One person was killed, another injured by unidentified persons2 hours ago
-
Children flock to Peshawar Zoo on third day of Eid amid funfair2 hours ago
-
Saiful Malook: the fairytale lake beckons Eid vacationers4 hours ago
-
SSP spent Eid with children suffering from Thalassemia13 hours ago
-
Wildlife officials conduct surprise inspection at Togh Mangara Safari Park Kohat15 hours ago
-
One killed, 10 injured in Kohat traffic mishap15 hours ago
-
Bilwal meets citizens across country on second day of Eid15 hours ago
-
Young man killed in Mardan area15 hours ago