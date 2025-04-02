Open Menu

Minority Leaders Met With Afridi Brothers, Praise Development Efforts In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Minority leaders met with Afridi brothers, praise development efforts in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A high-profile meeting took place at Azeem Bagh on Wednesday in Kohat, where a delegation of minority leaders, led by Riaz Rahi of the Pakistan Christian Arts Council Kohat, met with prominent political figures Senator Shamim Afridi, Amjad Khan Afridi, and Senator Abbas Khan Afridi.

The delegation, comprising Ramesh Prakash, Shamoon Chaman, Pir Anjam, Javed Iqbal, Humanuel Tariq, Mehdi, and Shoor Satroyia, congratulated the Afridi brothers on Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed their gratitude for the brothers' efforts in developing Kohat.

On this occasion, the minority leaders praised the Afridi brothers for completing major public welfare projects and fulfilling their promises, which has contributed significantly to the city's growth.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement ..

DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..

21 minutes ago
 UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar aft ..

UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake

36 minutes ago
 Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific res ..

Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..

2 hours ago
 Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day

Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day

4 hours ago
 Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31

Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025

5 hours ago
 El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts ..

El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call

15 hours ago
 European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt ..

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan

17 hours ago
 European Commission plans to expand Europol’s ro ..

European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role

17 hours ago
 EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to c ..

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime

17 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm A ..

UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan