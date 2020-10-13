UrduPoint.com
Minority Lobbyists Demand Rules Of Business For Hindu Marriage Act 2017

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:36 PM

Minority Lobbyists demand rules of business for Hindu Marriage Act 2017

Members of National Lobbying Delegation for Minorities Pakistan here Tuesday met with Director General Local Government, Abid Ullah Kakakhel and informed him about their concerns regarding Hindu Marriage Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Members of National Lobbying Delegation for Minorities Pakistan here Tuesday met with Director General Local Government, Abid Ullah Kakakhel and informed him about their concerns regarding Hindu Marriage Act.

The delegation was comprised Professor, Sabir Michael, Pushpa Kumari, Member Sind Human Rights Commission, Asho Thama and Chairman All Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement, Haroon Sarabdayal.

Highlighting problems of Hindus, delegation members said that delay in formulating rules of business for Hindu Marriage Act 2017 has increased complications of Hindu community members relating to family matters.

They said that dozens of cases pertaining to divorce, succession, death, property, maintenance, marriage and registration have been affected due to unavailability of business rules about implementation of Hindu Marriage Act.

Members urged authorities to prepare rules of business and save Hindu minority members from anguish and distress.

More Stories From Pakistan

