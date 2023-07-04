Minority Minister condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Minister for Minority Affairs Sindh, Gian Chand Esrani has expressed his deep anger while condemning the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Minority Affairs Sindh, Gian Chand Esrani has expressed his deep anger while condemning the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement, he said that every religion in the world teaches tolerance, religious freedom and respect for each other's beliefs.

The desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims all over the world, Esrani said, adding that every one including the government strongly condemn such an incident in Pakistan and immediate action is beimg taken against the elements involved in such incidents.

The provincial minister said that the Swedish government has not yet condemned this intolerable incident nor apologized for it, which is an intolerable act.

The Hindu community has also strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and strongly protested over the incident, he added.