Minority Minister Greets Hindu Community On Holi

March 06, 2023

Minority minister greets Hindu community on Holi

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Esrani on Monday congratulated the Hindu community on the festival of Holi and said that the Hindu community in Sindh is celebrating its festival "Holi" with traditional enthusiasm

He said that on the occasion of Holi, special prayer events will be organized for the development and prosperity of the country.

Gianchand Esrani said that special security arrangements have been made, and holidays have been announced for Hindu employees on March 6 and 7.

He said that the festival of Holi is a festival of peace, love, color and joy. The festival of Holi is celebrated to celebrate the arrival of spring, he added.

He said that the arrival of spring brings new colors to the earth, the season of spring is actually a sign of the rebirth of life, and spring is welcomed through the festival of Holi.

