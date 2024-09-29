Open Menu

Minority Minister Issues Instructions For Sikh Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Minority minister issues instructions for Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) In the light of reports regarding exploitation of pilgrims visiting Pakistan to celebrate the birthday of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora have advised all pilgrims to carry cash in the US Dollars and avoid paying any fees to group organisers who demand 'charges' for their pilgrimage.

He stated that PSGPC has received multiple complaints regarding unfavorable exchange rates for Indian Currency during the visits of pilgrims to Pakistan.

The provincial minister further stated that due to the lack of formal diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, private money exchangers set their own exchange rates, resulting in significant losses for the visiting pilgrims.

It is noteworthy that groups from India are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on November 14 and will return on November 23, following the celebration of Baba Nanak's 555th birthday at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, on November 15. During this period, they will also visit various other gurdwaras.

Ramesh Singh Arora advised the pilgrims to carry internationally recognized currency during their visit to Pakistan. "I advise Indian pilgrims to bring internationally recognized currency, especially US dollars, as they provide a more favorable exchange rate globally. This will help them avoid losses while shopping, traveling, or giving offerings," he said.

He also addressed the issue of some group organizers demanding money in exchange for Pakistan pilgrimage visas, clarifying that they have received such complaints. However, he emphasised that the invitation sent clearly states that it is free of charge. He urged everyone to reject such demands.

On the other hand, Saifullah Khokhar, Additional Secretary (Shrines) of the Evacuee Trust Property board, expressed concern over the money demands by group organizers, stating that their sincere objective is to eliminate such corruption. He assured that announcements will be made during the religious gathering in Nankana Sahib to ensure that innocent pilgrims are not exploited.

