Minority Minister takes notice of labor abduction in Daharki

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal taking notice of the alleged abduction of a laborer from Daharki by dacoits, directed SSP Ghotki to ensure immediate rescue of the abductee.

The provincial minister also directed the district administration to extend all possible cooperation to the family of abducted laborer Mohan Lal.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that the elements involved in this heinous act should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

He said that Sindh is a land of peace and loving people and ensuring the safety of every citizen here is a top priority of Sindh government.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal assured the family of the abductee that he would be in full touch with the officers concerned on the instructions of the Sindh Chief Minister.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal expressing deep sorrow over the drowning of two children of Gomanio Meghwar in Jhando Marri Tehsil of Tando Allahyar District, contacted Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar Abdul Rashid Zardari and instructed to investigate the tragic incident.

He directed the district administration to extend all possible cooperation to the affected family.