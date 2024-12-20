Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Minority minister visits Sundas Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A special event was organized at Sundas Foundation on the occasion of Christmas, where a cake-cutting ceremony was held to promote interfaith harmony and express solidarity with the minority community.

The special guests of the event were Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Punjab, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, and former Provincial Minister and MPA Ijaz Alam Augustine.

The ceremony was attended by Sundas Foundation President Yaseen Khan, Director Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, Chief Operating Officer Abdul Sattar, Director Finance Ali Rauf, Manager Fundraising Faisal Hameed, Manager Marketing, Communication, PR, and Media Imran Meher, and other senior officials. The speakers highlighted the importance of minority rights, interfaith harmony, and social welfare services.

While expressing his thoughts, guest of honor Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora praised the services of Sundas Foundation, stating that the work of Sundas Foundation is unparalleled in Pakistan. He emphasized that the foundation works to alleviate the suffering of humanity, and the Christian community's contributions to the creation and development of Pakistan will always be remembered.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and former Provincial Minister and MPA Ijaz Alam Augustine were also given a tour of Sundas Foundation. During the tour, Medical Director Dr. Adnan Gilani briefed the provincial minister about the foundation's services, particularly focusing on the treatment of patients with thalassemia, hemophilia, and other blood disorders. He shared that the foundation is providing free treatment to over 7,000 thalassemia patients, supplying blood twice a month, and offering free medications.

After the special cake cutting ceremony, guests and the foundation staff exchanged Christmas greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting minority rights and human welfare.

Sundas Foundation President Yaseen Khan expressed his gratitude to Provincial Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora for attending the event. The provincial minister was also presented with a commemorative shield in recognition of his services for the welfare of minorities and promoting interfaith harmony.

More Stories From Pakistan