Minority MPAs call on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A delegation of parliamentarians belonging to minority community led by provincial Minister for Minorities affairs and Human Rights Ijaz Alam called on Chief Minister, Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

The delegation comprised Mahinder Paul Singh, Peter Gill, and Haroon Imran Gill.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on this occasion that minorities were enjoying equal rights under the constitution of Pakistan and added that their religious places would be fully taken care of by the government.

He said, "We will fully protect the rights of the minorities and funds will be provided for the repair and maintenance of worship places of the minorities." He said the Punjab government had provided stipends for bright students of the religious minorities worth millions of rupees. He uplauded the role of the minorities in national development.

Secretary minority affairs and others were also present on the occasion.