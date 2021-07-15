Minority pleads for Christian Marriage Divorce Bill 2021 in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights on Thursday urged the federal and provincial governments to sail through the century-old Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill 2021 from both houses of parliament as quickly as possible.

Speaking at a news conference at National Press Club Islamabad, the office bearers of National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights including Romana Bashir, Dr. Sabir Michael and Shehzad France, said the Federal Cabinet had already approved the draft Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill 2019 on August 20, 2019 and as a result of which, the century old British legacy Christian Divorce Act 1869 and Christian Marriage Act 1872 was set to be repealed.

They said despite assurance by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari that the bill will be prepared by Ministry of Human Rights in consultation with reputed judges, would be tabled in the National Assembly, but it is being constantly delayed.

Earlier, the bill has also been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting. The bill was still with the Ministry of Law and Justice despite passage of 22 months. They urged the government to finalize the draft as soon as possible so that it could be moved in to the National Assembly for legislation.