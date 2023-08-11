Open Menu

Minority Rights Fully Protected In Pakistan: Sindh Minister For Minority Affairs, Giyanchand Essarani

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Minority rights fully protected in Pakistan: Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Giyanchand Essarani

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Giyanchand Essarani, on Friday, said that the rights of minority communities were fully protected in Pakistan and several measures have been taken for their welfare

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Giyanchand Essarani, on Friday, said that the rights of minority communities were fully protected in Pakistan and several measures have been taken for their welfare.

The minister, in his message on National Day of Minorities, said that the day was celebrated in Pakistan in the light of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's history-making speech on August 11, 1947 and his philosophy of equality.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto granted equal rights to minority communities living in the country through the constitution of 1973 while government of the Pakistan People's Party has always taken steps to provide all opportunities to the religious minorities for ensuring their role in the fullest in every field of life.

The minister said that Sindh Assembly was the first provincial legislature that passed the Minorities Bill in 2016 by majority vote while at the Federal level National Minority Commission was established in 2020 to provide religious freedom to minorities and integrate them into the national mainstream.

Terming minority communities' role as vital for development of the country he also stressed on the need of further accelerating the efforts for religious harmony for the promotion of democratic traditions.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Minority Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Muhammad Ali Jinnah Vote August 2016 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

More than 1 million oil barrels removed from decay ..

More than 1 million oil barrels removed from decaying tanker near Yemen, UN says ..

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 316,400 cusecs water

IRSA releases 316,400 cusecs water

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly dissolved

Sindh Assembly dissolved

6 minutes ago
 HMC terminates 207 sanitary workers appointed on ' ..

HMC terminates 207 sanitary workers appointed on 'contingency' basis

6 minutes ago
 No restriction on Nawaz after completing 5-year di ..

No restriction on Nawaz after completing 5-year disqualification: Prime Minister ..

6 minutes ago
 SMBBMU Larkana organizes condolence reference in m ..

SMBBMU Larkana organizes condolence reference in memory of Professor Bilquees Ma ..

12 minutes ago
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori dissol ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori dissolves Sindh Assembly

12 minutes ago
 UN finishes removing oil from decaying Yemen tanke ..

UN finishes removing oil from decaying Yemen tanker

12 minutes ago
 Special message of IGP about higher education of p ..

Special message of IGP about higher education of police employees' children

12 minutes ago
 National Minority Day observed with traditional fe ..

National Minority Day observed with traditional fervour of inclusivity, equity

12 minutes ago
 Brighton boss says he's 'already forgotten' Caiced ..

Brighton boss says he's 'already forgotten' Caicedo

9 minutes ago
 PO involved in murder of five persons arrested

PO involved in murder of five persons arrested

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan