Minority scholarship application submission date extended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs has extended the last date for submission of scholarship applications.

According to a notification, the deserving regular students of Punjab minority communities can submit their applications for getting merit scholarships from matric to masters' level by March 17.

The enrolled minority students of professional level MBBS, DVM, BDS, BSc (English), BSc (Nursing), and Pharm-D, PhD or equivalent would be paid Rs 50,000 per annum, said a news release.

The student of Post Graduate Level included MA, MSc, M.Com, MCS/MBA, M Phil, LLM etc will be paid Rs 35,000 per annum and Rs 30,000 per annum will be paid to the students of BA, BSc, BBA, B com or equivalent.

Likewise the students of FA, FSc, I.Com , A Level, DAE or equivalent will be paid Rs 20,000 per annam as scholarship and Matric level students will get Rs 15,000 per Annam.

Also, the monthly income of parent/guardian of the applicants must not exceed from Rs 29,450 per month. The income certificate must be attested by Gazetted officer of grade 17 or above.

The applications should be sent to the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, National Tower, 28 Edgerton Road, opposite Aewan-e-Iqbal, Lahore by March 17.

The Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs can cancel the scholarship of a student on proving submission of fictitious, concocted documents or lying about qualification or income.

According to the criteria, the regular students of Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhists, and other communities, having at least 50 percent marks in their last annual examination are eligible for the scholarships.

