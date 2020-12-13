Minority students asked to submit scholarship applications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The deserving regular minority students of Sindh minority communities have been asked to submit their applications for getting scholarship in different categories before March 30 next year.

According to the criteria, the regular students of Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhists, and other communities of government institutions, having at least 50 percent marks in their last annual examination were eligible for the scholarships.

In case of GPA system, an evaluation sheet from the respective institutions is a must.

Also, the monthly income of parent/guardian of the applicant must not exceed from Rs 35,000 per month.

The applications must be submitted on new prescribed performa. An attested copy of the school progress report, last two annual marks sheets and original income certificate of the father or guardian of the applicant must be submitted along with the application.

The heads of relevant educational institutions of the applicants have been directed to certify the copies of marks sheets of last examination. In case of semester system attested copies of marks sheets of last two years mark sheet on plain paper would be rejected.

Only the applications received through educational institutions concerned shall be considered.

The students already getting scholarship/financial assistance from any other source would not be eligible for submitting application.

The head of the institution should check that the application forms are complete in all respects and prepare a list of eligible students and send it to Sindh minority ministry along with covering letter signed by him.

The students must attach attested copies of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) or form B, email address, phone number. There is no need to attach a copy of the parent/ guardian's CNIC.

All columns of the New Application Form must be filled in properly and carefully, particularly the name of institution and class. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. Students of private institutions are not eligible to submit applications otherwise their applications will be rejected at the initial level.

Students/parents/guardians are advised, in their own interest to provide a contact number and email address to get possible queries resolved in time.

The application forms received before the advertisement and after the closing date and on the old form also shall not be considered.

