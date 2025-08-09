- Home
Minority Students To Make Nation Proud, Says Provincial Minister For Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora emphasised the need to empower minority youth through education and national service, stating, "Minority students will soon pass high-level exams and bring pride to the country and nation."
He was addressing a special seminar held at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) in Lahore on Friday to express solidarity with minority communities and the Pakistan Armed Forces, which was part of the Punjab government’s 'Minorities Week' initiative.
The minister highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony and said that 15 minority students have been selected for training at the Civil Services academy to prepare for upcoming competitive exams. He also praised UMT for offering scholarships to minority students, thanking President Ibrahim Hasan Murad for the university’s continued support.
Secretary Human Rights Fareed Ahmad Tarar, President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Rector Dr. Asif Raza, faculty members, students, government representatives and members of minority communities were present.
As part of the event, UMT organised a solidarity walk, where participants carried banners inscribed with slogans such as "Long Live Pakistan Army" and "Long Live Pakistan.
" The university campus reverberated with patriotic chants in support of the nation and its armed forces.
Secretary Human Rights Fareed Ahmad Tarar stressed the role of education, leadership and skills training in national development. “Minority youth must be empowered through greater access to education and employment opportunities,” he said.
President Ibrahim Hasan Murad reiterated UMT’s commitment to equal opportunity in education, stating, “We believe in enabling every student to succeed, regardless of background. Through public policy reforms and intercultural leadership, we can close societal gaps and empower minority communities.”
Rector Dr. Asif Raza highlighted that UMT disburses billions of rupees in scholarships annually to ensure that no talented student is left behind due to financial constraints.
The seminar also featured a panel discussion on minority youth empowerment, with insightful contributions from Dr. Ayra Indrias Patras, Dr. Mimpal Singh and Dr. Samiullah.
The ceremony concluded with Rector Dr. Asif Raza presenting souvenirs to Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and other distinguished guests in appreciation of their participation and support.
