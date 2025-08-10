Open Menu

Minority Week Sports Gala At Punjab Stadium Pays Tribute To Pakistan Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Minority week sports gala at Punjab Stadium pays tribute to Pakistan Army

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Stadium echoed with chants of “Pakistan Army Zindabad” as over 500 minority children competed in a colorful sports gala marking Minority Week and Independence Day, here on Sunday.

Organised by the Department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) in collaboration with the Christian Council Pakistan, the event featured cricket, football, boxing, tug-of-war, badminton, kickboxing, and powerlifting. Athletes from Sijao Church Yohannabad, FGA Church Nagra Town, and other churches across Lahore participated, joined by international sports figures.

HR&MA Secretary Farid Ahmed Tarrar, the chief guest, said the event was a testament to Pakistan’s unity, adding that sports foster teamwork, tolerance, and positive thinking.

He said the Punjab government is committed, under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to promote minority talent and ensure equal citizenship for all communities.

The program opened with a march past and national anthem, followed by prayers from Pastor Kashif Chand and Pastor Nadeem Barkat. Patriotic songs and an aerobics display heightened the celebratory spirit. Medals were awarded to winners, and banners honoring the Pakistan Army adorned the stadium as the night ended with prayers for national unity.

