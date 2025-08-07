Minority Week To Promote Unity In Punjab: Sardar Ramash
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Punjab’s Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, said on Thursday that the provincial government has started celebrating a full Minority Week to promote religious harmony, respect for all faiths, and recognize the important role minorities play in society.
Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted the government’s strong commitment to protecting minority rights and encouraging unity among all religious communities.
He praised the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying she has made it a priority to end discrimination and build an inclusive society.
“The Chief Minister has personally taken part in celebrations like Diwali, Christmas, Visakhi, and Easter by inviting minority communities to her office and joining their festivals,” he said.
“This year, we’re taking it a step further by dedicating an entire week to honor and celebrate Pakistan’s religious minorities,” he added.
Sardar Ramesh shared that the Minority Week will include interfaith visits to churches, temples, gurdwaras, and Minar-e-Pakistan, where people of all faiths will come together to pray for peace and unity in the country.
