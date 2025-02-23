Minority Wing President assured Hindu community culprits be in custody.

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh,for Minority Affairs,President of the PPP Minority Wing Sindh, Lal Chand Ukrani, visited the Trauma Center Larkana to met Ronak Kumar, who was injured in a recent accident on Sunday.

He presented a cheque of 5 lakhs as financial assistance from the Government of Sindh. Later, he prayers for departure soul of Sanjay Kumar in his house, who lost his life in the same accident, and handed over a cheque of 10 lakhs to his heirs from the Government of Sindh.

Talking with APP on he stated that the Government of Sindh is working day and night to ensure the arrest of the culprits.

He emphasized that the PPP has always taken special care of minorities and assured that they would not be left alone under any circumstances.

He mentioned that the Government of Sindh had also arranged for the treatment of the late Sanjay Kumar at government expense in Karachi and provided an air ambulance to shift him from Larkana to Karachi. He reiterated that the Government of Sindh stands with the affected families.

He met the Hindu community leaders in Daram Shalla of Larkana and aquired them and ensured them that government assigned me to resolve your problem as soon as possible.