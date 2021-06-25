UrduPoint.com
Minority's Delegation Calls On KP Law Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

A representative delegation of National Lobbying Delegation on Minority Rights Friday called on Provincial Law Minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan and apprised him about their problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A representative delegation of National Lobbying Delegation on Minority Rights Friday called on Provincial Law Minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan and apprised him about their problems.

The delegation also discussed legal problems and issues being confronted by minorities living in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, law minister said"Minorities are free to practice their religion and enjoying basic rights as enshrined in the constitution."He said that rights of minorities were protected and they were being given constitutional and legal cover.

He also assured the delegation complete cooperation and assistance in resolution of their problems. He said that minorities were being provided equal rights and their welfare was among priorities of existing government.

