Minor's Assassin Held

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Minor's assassin held

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an assassin who shot a minor over a water issue.

The accused, Akhtar, son of Allah Wasaya, had injured Mohammed Younis, son of Mohammed Iqbal, aged 12 years.

He was shifted to THQ Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Deputy Police Officer (DPO), Hassan Afzal, took notice of the incident.

He registered a case with City Police Station Taunsa and started an investigation. The postmortem of the deceased was being carried out, it was said.

