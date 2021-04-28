(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 found a body of unidentified minor girl from Lower Bari Canal, Renala Khurd and handed over to the local police.

The spokesperson of Rescue-1122 said on Wednesday that a body of a five-year-old girl was floating on the canal water near Lower Bari Dolhara, Sub-town Renala Khurd.

Rescue-1122 handed the body to the local police.

Further investigation was underway, said police.