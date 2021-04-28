UrduPoint.com
Minor's Body Found From Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Minor's body found from canal

Rescue-1122 found a body of unidentified minor girl from Lower Bari Canal, Renala Khurd and handed over to the local police

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 found a body of unidentified minor girl from Lower Bari Canal, Renala Khurd and handed over to the local police.

The spokesperson of Rescue-1122 said on Wednesday that a body of a five-year-old girl was floating on the canal water near Lower Bari Dolhara, Sub-town Renala Khurd.

Rescue-1122 handed the body to the local police.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

