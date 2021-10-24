SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The police have found a body of an unidentified 4-year-old child from a canal in Darya Khan police limits.

Police sources on Sunday said some passers-by spotted the body of a child floating in Thal canal near Duly Wala.

Police recovered the body from canal and shifted to the Rural Health Center Darya Khan for medicalexamination.

Further investigation was underway, police said.