FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A body of a minor boy was found from Rakh Branch canal,here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 12-year-old boy floating in canal near Darja Awal Ghee Mill Sammundri road and informed Rescue 1122.

The rescue team fished out the body,handed to the police and started investigation.