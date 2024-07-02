(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A body of a minor boy was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of the body of a newborn baby was floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No.162-RB Sikandar Pur and informed Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police who started investigation, he added.