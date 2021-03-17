(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Body of a minor boy, who went missing one day ago, was found from a manhole in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Body of a minor boy, who went missing one day ago, was found from a manhole in the area of People's Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 3-year-old Abdul Hadi son of Khurram resident of Ghausia Chowk went missing while playing outside his house in the street one day ago.

His parents searched him a lot but in vain and they reported his missing to the police. However, some area people witnessed corpse of the minor boy floating on surface of sewerage water in a manhole of the locality today.

They called Rescue 1122 which fished the body out and handed it over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.