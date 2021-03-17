UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor's Body Found From Manhole

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:49 PM

Minor's body found from manhole

Body of a minor boy, who went missing one day ago, was found from a manhole in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Body of a minor boy, who went missing one day ago, was found from a manhole in the area of People's Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 3-year-old Abdul Hadi son of Khurram resident of Ghausia Chowk went missing while playing outside his house in the street one day ago.

His parents searched him a lot but in vain and they reported his missing to the police. However, some area people witnessed corpse of the minor boy floating on surface of sewerage water in a manhole of the locality today.

They called Rescue 1122 which fished the body out and handed it over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

1 hour ago

Punjab University exam date sheet issued

1 minute ago

Sindh govt, SAU to overcome agriculture sector cha ..

1 minute ago

After US, Tinder Says May Launch in-App Background ..

1 minute ago

Iraq Relies on WHO Assessment of AstraZeneca Vacci ..

4 minutes ago

Govt believes in dignity, fair treatment of every ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.