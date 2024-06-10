MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The body of four years old child who was reported to have lost from 7th of June, was recovered from the local watercourse.

According to police, the child being identified as Bagh Ali, was lost about 3 days ago (June 7).

The report of missing was registered with Alapa police station.

Today, police spotted the body into the nullah. It was shifted to Nishtar hospital.

Further investigation was started by Alappa police station. Police is reviewing the case from all given aspects.