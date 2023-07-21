MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Rescuers recovered a minor's body at the canal's edge near Kali pull, here Friday.

On information, police reached the spot, and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for post-mortem and further legal action.

The identification of the body was yet to be ascertained, police sources said.

The investigation process would start after the post-mortem report, the sources added.