(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Corpse of six-year-old boy was recovered from his uncle's house on Tuesday, Kot Addu police station said.

Family sources said the boy was kidnapped earlier. They said body of the victim Abdul Haddi was hided into chaff godown placed into the house.

Police shifted the body for autopsy to THQ hospital Kot Addu.

Police registered FIR against unidentified accused and started investigation.