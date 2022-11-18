UrduPoint.com

Minors Handed Over To Mother By Court

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Khalid Bashir handed over three minors to their mother after getting them recovered from the custody of their father.

According to details, Nighat Bibi of Matu Pura had filed a petition, contending that her husband Naeem had thrown her out and refused hand over her three children -- Nauman, Luqman and Hanan, to her.

After hearing arguments, the court appointed a bailiff, who recovered the children and presented them in the court. The court handed over the children to their mother.

