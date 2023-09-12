Minors sustain injuries in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Two minors sustained critical injuries during a road mishap while they were moving to a school in the city of Shujabad.

Horain and Aleeha were admitted to Nishtar Hospital. They're daughters of constable Shehzad deputed at Seetal Mari Police Station.

The children got hit straight on the heads causing excessive bleeding, according to the medics of the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified motorcyclist hit the children on their backside causing them to fall down.

Police registered the case and started an investigation.