Minster Announces Reforms In Railway Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday met with Punjab's Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and discussed wide-ranging reforms and collaborative initiatives between the federal and provincial governments.

During the meeting, the railway minister announced that reforms would be introduced in railway schools based on Punjab's educational model. He further revealed that railway schools would be outsourced to improve the quality of education and overall academic standards.

The two leaders also discussed the revival of tourist trains across various locations. The Punjab education minister proposed restoring the Changamanga tourist train and initiating similar services in Taxila, and two additional locations. It was agreed that tourist trains would be operated with the support of the Punjab government, subject to approval from the chief minister Punjab.

Hanif Abbasi emphasized the need for cooperation between the federal and provincial governments to bring institutional improvements, stating that “performance-based politics should be the future of Pakistan.

” He added, “We will prove through our performance how institutions can develop.”

The provincial minister requested action against encroachments on railway land in Kasur. In response, the railway minister ordered immediate anti-encroachment operations in Kasur, Kot Radha Kishan, Kanganpur, and Khudian.

Abbasi praised the Punjab government’s governance, calling it "exemplary," and urged the administration to adopt a “Clean Railway” design modeled after the “Clean Punjab” initiative. He also instructed divisional officers to conduct anti-encroachment campaigns in line with the model used in Punjab.

Concluding the meeting, Hanif Abbasi appreciated Rana Sikandar Hayat for the effective implementation of educational reforms in Punjab, reiterating that competition in politics should be based on performance.

