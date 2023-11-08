Open Menu

Minster For Human Rights Calls On To Issue Salaries Before Dewali

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Federal Minister for Human Rights George Kahlil has called upon the government to issue salaries to the Hindu community before the festival of Diwali.

The Hindu community is going to celebrate Diwali from the 13th to the 15th of November 2023. In this regard, letters were issued to the concerned officers of the federal and provincial governments.

In his message here on Wednesday, the Minister said Diwali, the festival of lights, would be celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama's return home after a fourteen-year exile.

Diwali, the festival of joy, happiness and lights is around the corner and we are all set to celebrate this yearly and major festival of Hindus.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and cleanliness plays a key role in this festival. Hence, before the festival people deep clean their houses, offices, warehouses, and factories.

